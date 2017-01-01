My Maine Stories

Everybody has a story. What's YOUR Maine story?
Story topics might include your experiences in Maine, memories of your family, ancestors, or town; your work life, or impacts of a historical event in Maine.
You can choose to type in your story and add up to three photos, or add a video or audio clip of your story. Stories come alive between people—a listener and a talker, a writer and a reader. If you are recording your story, it might be helpful to tell the story to an encouraging listener, like a family member or friend, and consider rehearsing it at least once prior to recording.
Make sure to have your story prepared and photographs scanned or online for upload, since there is no opportunity to save your work on this form prior to submission.
Once you submit your story, we'll work on getting it posted online.
Need some ideas on where to start? See some of our Story Prompts and review the Story Guidelines. Contact us if you have questions or are having technical issues sending your story.
Our policy is to keep your personal information strictly confidential. Your contact information won't appear on your story. We won't sell it, trade it, or use it for any purpose other than to communicate with you about your My Maine Story.
You must provide valid contact information, in case we need to contact you about your submission.
Add a title that will show up with your story. For example: "The first time I saw the Ocean" or "My Grandmother Annie Jones taught at a one room schoolhouse", etc.
Select a topic for your story.
Add a photo or video. This will be the primary image of your story. You can add up a maximum of 3 additional photos below. Include a brief description of your photo or video, where it is, who is in it, or why it's important to your story. Make sure you have permission to share your photos and videos, and see our guidelines if you have questions.
Send us photos from your computer or device to illustrate your story.
